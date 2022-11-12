Where to Watch: CFL Division Finals Tune-in Details

TORONTO — The two teams vying for the 109th Grey Cup will be decided at the Eastern and Western Finals on Sunday, November 13. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET with the Toronto Argonauts playing host to the Montreal Alouettes at BMO Field and continues in Winnipeg with the BC Lions making their way to IG Field to take on the Blue Bombers at 4:30 p.m. ET.

There are several ways for fans from across the globe to take in the second weekend of Grey Cup Playoffs. Fans can tune in on TSN and RDS in Canada, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS in the United States, and BT Sport 3 in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. International live streaming options are available for purchase for all other countries.

TSN kicks off live coverage with a 60-minute pre-game show on Sunday, December 5 at 12 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4, and primes fans for the Western Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg with a 30-minute pre-game show beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4. TSN subscribers can also access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the Eastern and Western Finals on TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.

TUNE-IN DETAILS

Country/Region | Broadcast provider

Canada | TSN, RDS

United States | ESPN2 and ESPNEWS

United Kingdom | BT Sport 4

Ireland | BT Sport 4

For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming for almost every country. Additional information is available here. Pricing details:

$6.99 USD: Single game (Division Semi-final or Division Final)

$7.99 USD: 109th Grey Cup

EASTERN FINAL

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts

BMO Field

Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TSN pre-game coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET

RDS pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET

Purchase tickets to the Eastern Final

Canadian television TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

RDS International television ESPN2

BT Sport 4 Streaming TSN.ca and the TSN app

RDS.ca and the RDS app

ESPN app or com/watch

BT Sport app

CFL international streaming Radio TSN 1050

TSN Radio 690 Montreal

98.5 FM

Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)

Attitude Franco (SiriusXM 163)

WESTERN FINAL

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

IG Field

Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Final

Purchase tickets to the Western Final