Where to Watch: CFL Division Finals Tune-in Details
TORONTO — The two teams vying for the 109th Grey Cup will be decided at the Eastern and Western Finals on Sunday, November 13. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET with the Toronto Argonauts playing host to the Montreal Alouettes at BMO Field and continues in Winnipeg with the BC Lions making their way to IG Field to take on the Blue Bombers at 4:30 p.m. ET.
There are several ways for fans from across the globe to take in the second weekend of Grey Cup Playoffs. Fans can tune in on TSN and RDS in Canada, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS in the United States, and BT Sport 3 in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. International live streaming options are available for purchase for all other countries.
TSN kicks off live coverage with a 60-minute pre-game show on Sunday, December 5 at 12 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4, and primes fans for the Western Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg with a 30-minute pre-game show beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4. TSN subscribers can also access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the Eastern and Western Finals on TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.
TUNE-IN DETAILS
Country/Region | Broadcast provider
- Canada | TSN, RDS
- United States | ESPN2 and ESPNEWS
- United Kingdom | BT Sport 4
- Ireland | BT Sport 4
For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming for almost every country. Additional information is available here. Pricing details:
- $6.99 USD: Single game (Division Semi-final or Division Final)
- $7.99 USD: 109th Grey Cup
EASTERN FINAL
Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
BMO Field
Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. ET
TSN pre-game coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET
RDS pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET
Purchase tickets to the Eastern Final
|Canadian television
|TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4
RDS
|International television
|ESPN2
BT Sport 4
|Streaming
|TSN.ca and the TSN app
RDS.ca and the RDS app
ESPN app or com/watch
BT Sport app
CFL international streaming
|Radio
|TSN 1050
TSN Radio 690 Montreal
98.5 FM
Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)
Attitude Franco (SiriusXM 163)
WESTERN FINAL
BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
IG Field
Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Final
Purchase tickets to the Western Final
|Canadian television
|TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5
RDS
|International television
|ESPNEWS
BT Sport 4
|Streaming
|TSN.ca and the TSN app
RDS.ca and the RDS app
ESPN app or espn.com/watch
BT Sport app
CFL international streaming
|Radio
|680 CJOB
AM730, Lions Audio Network
Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)