CFL Fantasy: Who won the Division Finals?

TORONTO — Much like Sunday’s games, two champions were crowned in CFL Fantasy following Division Final action.

Great minds think alike and this week’s pair of winners constructed identical rosters which produced 99.8 points to help lift them into a two-way tie for the top spot.

COUNTRYBRETT, making a second appearance in the winner’s circle, and KELLY T leaned on a collection of East Division playmakers to carry their teams to fantasy glory.

The Canadian receiving tandem of Toronto Argonauts’ Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (25) and Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot (28.7) were the two highest scoring players for the winning roster as they combined for 53.7 fantasy points in Sunday’s Eastern Final.

Philpot, the East’s finalist for Most Outstanding Rookie, had an incredible showing in his Division Final debut. The Montreal playmaker pulled in each of his eight targets for 127 receiving yards and a score against the Argos, while also catching a two-point conversion in the contest.

Gittens also played a large role in helping his team produce offence in the win. The East finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian was the most target Toronto receiver, catching all nine of his looks for 97 yards and a crucial touchdown in the game’s third quarter.

Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (20) was selected at the pivot spot to lead this week’s pair of winning rosters. Bethel-Thompson completed 70 per cent of his passes and threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Boatmen get back to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2017, the quarterback’s rookie season with Toronto.

William Stanback (15.9) was the choice in the backfield for our Division Final fantasy winners. The Als running back took the bulk of the workload in Sunday’s Eastern Final, carrying the ball 12 times for 84 yards and a touchdown, while averaging seven yards per carry in the loss.

The Toronto defence (5) rounded out the roster selection for our pair of weekly winners. Toronto was relentless in pressuring Montreal’s Trevor Harris, getting into the backfield for three sacks and forcing a fumble on the path to the 109th Grey Cup.

