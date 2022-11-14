Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

109th Grey Cup November 14, 2022

Welcome to GC109: The Grey Cup trophy arrives in Saskatchewan

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

REGINA — They Grey Cup has arrived in Saskatchewan.

On Monday the Grey Cup arrived at the Canadian Armed Forced base in Moose Jaw ahead of Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup matchup between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Grey Cup Arrival featured a delivery by a Canadair CT-114 Tutor, the aircraft of choice for Canada’s aerobatic team, the Snowbirds.

Colonel Jonathan Bouchard, Commander of 15 Wing Moose Jaw and Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the Canadian Football League, welcomed the arrival of the iconic trophy.

Grey Cup Arrives in Regina

[1 of 26] (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca)
 
The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!