Welcome to GC109: The Grey Cup trophy arrives in Saskatchewan

REGINA — They Grey Cup has arrived in Saskatchewan.

On Monday the Grey Cup arrived at the Canadian Armed Forced base in Moose Jaw ahead of Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup matchup between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Grey Cup Arrival featured a delivery by a Canadair CT-114 Tutor, the aircraft of choice for Canada’s aerobatic team, the Snowbirds.

Colonel Jonathan Bouchard, Commander of 15 Wing Moose Jaw and Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the Canadian Football League, welcomed the arrival of the iconic trophy.