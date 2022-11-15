Argonauts, Blue Bombers to compete for the 109th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to compete in the 109th Grey Cup.

This marks the seventh time in the history of Canadian Football that the modern-day incarnations of the two clubs have played for the iconic trophy after having met in 1937-38, 1945-47 and 1950.

​Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

​Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. local/6 p.m. ET

​TSN, RDS, ESPN2

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers own a 12-14 (.462) record in the Grey Cup. The team will be looking for its third consecutive championship, following two victories over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Toronto Argonauts are 17-6 (.739) in the Grey Cup. They last appeared in the championship in 2017, winning 27-24 over Calgary.

The Argonauts and Blue Bombers have met in the championship game six times since 1937 and most recently in 1950. Service teams from Toronto and Winnipeg also played in 1942. 1937 (Toronto won 4-3) 1938 (Toronto won 30-7) 1945 (Toronto won 35-0) 1946 (Toronto won 28-6) 1947 (Toronto won 10-9) 1950 (Toronto won 13-0)

Winnipeg and Toronto met once this season: Week 4: WPG 23 – TOR 22 in Toronto

Mike O’Shea will be making his third appearance in the Grey Cup as a Head Coach (2-0). As a player, O’Shea won three Grey Cups with Toronto, and one as Special Teams Coordinator (2012).

Ryan Dinwiddie will be making his Grey Cup debut as a Head Coach. As a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he made his first-career CFL start in the 95 th Grey Cup against Saskatchewan in 2007, with the Roughriders winning 23-19. He also dressed in the 98 th Grey Cup with Saskatchewan in 2010. Dinwiddie won a Grey Cup as a Quarterbacks Coach with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

Saskatchewan has hosted the Grey Cup on three occasions since 1995: In 1995, Baltimore defeated Calgary 37-20 In 2003, Edmonton defeated Montreal 34-22 In 2013, Saskatchewan defeated Hamilton 45-23

This will be the first Grey Cup at new Mosaic Stadium.

November 20 will be the earliest the Grey Cup has been played since 2006, when Winnipeg hosted on November 19.

The 109th Grey Cup will be played at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan on Sunday, November 20 with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. local/6 p.m. ET. The sold-out contest and the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, featuring Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Canadian Josh Ross, will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. The 2022 Grey Cup Festival opens on Tuesday, November 15 in Saskatoon before moving to Regina from Wednesday to Saturday. For more information surrounding the festival events, including dates, venues, purchasing details and more, please visit GreyCupFestival.ca.