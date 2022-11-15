Stars Aligned: 2022 CFL All-Stars announced

TORONTO — The 59th annual Canadian Football League (CFL) All-Stars have been named in recognition of the 2022 season’s best performers.

The 27 All-Stars were selected by 47 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches, as well as submissions through the All-Star Fan Vote.

2022 CFL ALL-STARS

​(Position | Name)

​* Denotes a National player

​^ Denotes a Global player

OFFENCE

DEFENCE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Name Team Kicker René Paredes* Calgary Stampeders Punter Cody Grace^ Calgary Stampeders Special Teams Janarion Grant Winnipeg Blue Bombers

BREAKDOWN