Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stars Aligned: 2022 CFL All-Stars announced

TORONTO — The 59th annual Canadian Football League (CFL) All-Stars have been named in recognition of the 2022 season’s best performers.

The 27 All-Stars were selected by 47 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches, as well as submissions through the All-Star Fan Vote.

2022 CFL ALL-STARS
(Position | Name)
​* Denotes a National player
​^ Denotes a Global player

OFFENCE

Position Name Team
Quarterback Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Running Back Ka’Deem Carey Calgary Stampeders
Receiver Dalton Schoen Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Eugene Lewis Montreal Alouettes
Dominique Rhymes BC Lions
Tim White Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Toronto Argonauts
Centre Sean McEwen Calgary Stampeders
Guard Brandon Revenberg* Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Patrick Neufeld* Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Offensive Tackle Stanley Bryant Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Derek Dennis Calgary Stampeders

DEFENCE

Position Name Team
Defensive End Lorenzo Mauldin IV Ottawa REDBLACKS
Shawn Lemon Calgary Stampeders
Defensive Tackle Mike Rose Calgary Stampeders
Jake Ceresna Edmonton Elks
Linebacker Wynton McManis Toronto Argonauts
Cameron Judge* Calgary Stampeders
Cover Linebacker Kameron Kelly Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerback Jamal Peters Toronto Argonauts
Garry Peters BC Lions
Halfback Marcus Sayles BC Lions
Deatrick Nichols Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Safety Loucheiz Purifoy BC Lions

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Name Team
Kicker René Paredes* Calgary Stampeders
Punter Cody Grace^ Calgary Stampeders
Special Teams Janarion Grant Winnipeg Blue Bombers

BREAKDOWN

  • East teams with the most CFL All-Stars: Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3)
  • West team with the most CFL All-Stars: Calgary Stampeders (8)
  • National players: six
  • Global players: one
The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!