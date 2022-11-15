Stars Aligned: 2022 CFL All-Stars announced

TORONTO — The 59th annual Canadian Football League (CFL) All-Stars have been named in recognition of the 2022 season’s best performers.
The 27 All-Stars were selected by 47 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches, as well as submissions through the All-Star Fan Vote.
2022 CFL ALL-STARS
(Position | Name)
* Denotes a National player
^ Denotes a Global player
OFFENCE
DEFENCE
SPECIAL TEAMS
BREAKDOWN
- East teams with the most CFL All-Stars: Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3)
- West team with the most CFL All-Stars: Calgary Stampeders (8)
- National players: six
- Global players: one