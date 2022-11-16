Report: Bombers’ Zach Collaros not at practice Wed.

REGINA – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were missing a familiar face as they began their week of preparation for the 109th Grey Cup.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that quarterback Zach Collaros is not participating in Wednesday’s practice. Collaros appeared to injure his leg in the late stages of the Bombers’ 28-20 Western Final win over the BC Lions on Sunday at IG Field.

109th Grey Cup

#Bombers beginning walk through to start practice and no Zach Collaros. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 16, 2022

Backups Dru Brown and Dakota Prukop are on the field for the Bombers, handling all quarterbacking duties.

Collaros led the Bombers to a 15-3 record this season and has steered the team to back-to-back Grey Cup championships. The team is looking to become the CFL’s first three-peat champion in 42 years.

The 34-year-old made 305 of 436 passes this season for a career best 4,183 yards and 37 touchdowns.