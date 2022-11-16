Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

109th Grey Cup November 16, 2022

Report: Bombers’ Zach Collaros not at practice Wed.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

REGINA – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were missing a familiar face as they began their week of preparation for the 109th Grey Cup.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that quarterback Zach Collaros is not participating in Wednesday’s practice. Collaros appeared to injure his leg in the late stages of the Bombers’ 28-20 Western Final win over the BC Lions on Sunday at IG Field.

109th Grey Cup
» Argonauts, Blue Bombers to compete for 109th Grey Cup
» Welcome to GC109: The Grey Cup trophy arrives in Saskatchewan 
» Best In The West: Bombers advance to the 109th Grey Cup
» Head To Head: Who has the advantage in the Grey Cup?

Backups Dru Brown and Dakota Prukop are on the field for the Bombers, handling all quarterbacking duties.

Collaros led the Bombers to a 15-3 record this season and has steered the team to back-to-back Grey Cup championships. The team is looking to become the CFL’s first three-peat champion in 42 years.

The 34-year-old made 305 of 436 passes this season for a career best 4,183 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!