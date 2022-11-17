Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ 109th Grey Cup picks

REGINA — Kickoff for the 109th grey Cup is just a few short days away.

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers each punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with decisive wins in the Division Final matchups, but only one team will be leaving Regina a champion. The Argos are set to make their first Grey Cup appearance since claiming victory in 2017, while the Blue Bombers are on the verge of becoming the first team since 1980 to pull of a three-peat.

Andrew Harris made his return to the Toronto lineup in the team’s Eastern Final victory, compiling 74 yards of total offence while scoring his first touchdown of the season. Now, he’ll look to halt the team he once helped earn back-to-back Grey Cup wins.

Brady Oliveira led the way for the Blue and Gold in their Western Final victory with 130 rushing yards. Once a student of Harris, Oliveira will look to become the master and help the Bombers hoist a third consecutive Grey Cup.

While fans everywhere eagerly await kickoff from Regina, let’s dive in to see who the CFL.ca writers are placing their confidence in.

TOR at WPG

Writers: 66%

Fans: 79%