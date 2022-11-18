Collaros takes part in Friday practice

REGINA — Mike O’Shea thought Zach Collaros looked “fantastic.” Brady Oliveira called him “the ultimate competitor.” Greg Ellingson simply said it was fun to have his quarterback back on the field.

Collaros took part in his first practice of the week, after he injured his ankle in the final minutes of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Western Final win over the BC Lions. He’d sat out Wednesday and Thursday this week, casting doubt on his status for Sunday, where the Bombers will face the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th Grey Cup.

The freshly-named Most Outstanding Player in the league walked out behind backup QB Dru Brown and gradually worked his way into a full day of practice with his teammates.

“It’s always fun to be out there with Zach,” Ellingson said. “He talked a little bit of crap to the defence, told us to change things up a little bit because our defence isn’t what we’re going to see on Sunday.”

O’Shea was happy to see Collaros on the field with his teammates, but also said he would have been OK with him sitting out today’s practice, noting that veterans and leaders know how to prepare themselves for games at this point in the season.

“It’s Week 23, right? I don’t know that it’s important or necessary for any vet to have to be out there,” he said. “They can easily figure out what they need and be OK if they didn’t get what they thought they needed.

“I thought he looked good out there. I’m glad he practised, but if he didn’t I’d be OK with it.”

Ellingson, who has pulled in 38 passes for 598 yards and three touchdowns this year, answered a question about having any doubt about Collaros’ status very succinctly.

“Personally, no,” he said.

Quarterbacks weren’t available for interviews on Friday, but the consensus from Collaros’ teammates was that he would take the field on Sunday.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” Oliveira said. “The guy’s a fighter, he’s tough. He’s tough as nails and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll be playing in this game. He’s ready to go. He looked great out there today and we’re excited to have him on the field on Sunday.”