Quote Board: Standout statements from the Argos

REGINA — The Toronto Argonauts took the field from Mosaic Stadium for their final practice before Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Following practice several members of the team spoke to the media and shared their thoughts about the lead up to Sunday’s game.

109th Grey Cup

Argos hit the field at Mosaic on Friday afternoon [1 of 60] (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca)

Standout remarks from the Toronto Argonauts

“It’s a special moment. So much is happening and so much is going on. It’s unique in the sense that there’s no real other week that’s like this in a football season. This is the biggest game, it’s the biggest stage at this level and you’ve got to enjoy it.”

– Henoc Muamba on Grey Cup week

“I think we’re loose and think we’re focused. I think when you are focused, you’re a little bit loose. What we’ve been saying all week is you don’t have to win the Grey Cup you just have to win the game that hands you the Grey Cup and that’s our focus is to win the game.”

– Ryan Dinwiddie on the energy at Argos practice

“I think if you look at our last game, we had 20,000 plus and we hadn’t had that in my time there. I think we can get it there and we’ve got to play exciting football. I think there will be a buzz around the city. When you do win championships the city gets involved.”

– Dinwiddie on the impact a Grey Cup championship would have on the city of Toronto

“Not at all. (The Bombers) are great receivers, we respect them, but that doesn’t matter because we believe in each other as a receiving corps and we believe in what we can do on game days.”

– Kurleigh Gittens Jr. on if he feels the Argos receivers are underrated

“I’m preparing like it’s just another football game. At the end of the day nothing really changes, the ball doesn’t get bigger. So for me it’s just I’m going to go out there and do what I do, prepare the same way I’ve been preparing this whole year and have some fun.”

– Gittens on how he’s approaching Grey Cup Sunday