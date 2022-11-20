Muamba named GC109 Most Valuable Player, Canadian

REGINA — With his efforts in the 109th Grey Cup, Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba has been named the 109th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian.

Muamba recorded three tackles, one pass deflection and a crucial interception in the fourth quarter of the game helping his team earn a 24-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

With just over three minutes left in the contest, Muamba picked off Zach Collaros with his team leading by just a single point (24-23).

109th Grey Cup

Muamba has spent 11 years in the CFL and hasn’t played in a Grey Cup game since his rookie season with the Blue Bombers in 2011.

Helping defeat the team that drafted him, Muamaba joins teammate Andrew Harris and becomes just the second player in CFL history to win both the Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian awards.

Reflecting on the moment, Mumaba was at a loss for words.

“I have no words, all I’ve ever wanted was to be great. I put in the work,” said Muamba. “The truth is sometimes you don’t see the result right away. But if you’re persistent enough, consistent enough, it’ll happen.

“11 years in, so many things have happened over the course of my career,” said Muamba. “To be able to do it with this group of guys, I’m elated.”

When asked about what it took to come together at the right moment, the linebacker said it was a testament to the character in the Toronto locker room.

“Character men, I wear a bracelet all the time, it says ‘measure by character’,” said Muamba. “I started spreading it to some of the guys and that’s the kind of guys we’ve got in the locker room, men of character and we’re measured by character.

“A lot of adversity throughout the course of the season, ups, downs, guys that left, guys that came back, guys that got injured. We stuck through it, we’re champions and nobody can ever take that away from us.”