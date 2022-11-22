Follow CFL

Fantasy November 22, 2022

CFL Fantasy: Who won Grey Cup Week?

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The 2022 CFL Fantasy season has officially come to a close.

Much like the 109th Grey Cup the final week of the fantasy season ended in thrilling fashion as KGTR (61.8) outscored the runner-up by just 0.8 points to claim victory.

109th Grey Cup
» Title Wave: Argos wash away Bombers’ dynasty hopes
» Images from Grey Cup Week
» Muamba named GC109 Most Valuable Player, Canadian
» Relief Duties: Kelly enters Grey Cup late, leads Argos to victory

Winnipeg Blue Bombers return special Janarion Grant headlined the winning team. Grant recorded 16.7 fantasy points for our winner as he combined for 268 return yards. The impressive special teams outing included a 102-yard punt return touchdown, the longest in Grey Cup history.

Toronto Argonauts running back A.J. Ouellette (15.4) was the highest scoring offensive player on the winning roster. Ouellette used his strength to capitalize on two goal-line opportunities, finding the end zone twice against Winnipeg.

However, Ouellette wasn’t the only multi-touchdown scorer on KGNTR’s roster as Winnipeg’s Dakota Prukop (10.8) was selected as the starting quarterback. Much like Ouellette, Prukop delivered in short-yardage situations and scored two touchdowns for the Bomber offence.

Winnipeg receiver Dalton Schoen (10.9) was selected as the final offensive player for KGNTR’s team. Schoen led the Blue Bombers in receiving yards in the 109th Grey Cup, reeling in three passes for 78 yards in the game.

The Toronto defence (8) was chosen to round out the winning roster. The Boatmen forced four sacks and two interceptions in the game. Argos defensive lineman Robbie Smith got a his hand up to block a Winnipeg field goal attempt helping his team to their first Grey Cup win since 2017.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 MRHAWKE19 174.1
2 COUNTRYBRETT 143.6
3 RALPH.SICILIANO 145.3
4 MLAKUSTIAK 152.3
5 GANGGREEN13 164
6 EDDY27 119.4
7 MIKE 128.3
8 DAVER GO BLUE 137.7
9 DOC BROC 156.6
10 THE POOH BEARS 125.9
11 CHINDEISEL 147.8
12 ABANDONED TEAM ! 152.3
13 ERICTHIEL 123.2
14 RFINCK 138.7
15 JIM GAMBLE 129.7
16 SKIP12 129.2
17 DAVEB 131.5
18 COUCHQB 151.9
19 JUST WIN BABY 136.2
20 PAPAWCDN 119.1
21 KBILRIDERS 109.3
22 Three-way tie 92.7
23 KELLY T / COUNTRYBRETT 99.8
24 KGNTR 61.8

 

