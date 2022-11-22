Riders sign trio of Americans, bring back Devin Jones

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Keith Corbin III, American defensive lineman Jerry Garner Jr. and American defensive back Devin Jones.

Jones signed with the Riders in September of 2022 and spent several weeks on the practice roster. Prior to joining the team, Jones signed with the Carolina Panthers after attending their 2022 rookie minicamp and remained with the team through the NFL preseason.

The 25-year-old played five collegiate seasons from 2017 to 2021 at the University of North Carolina Pembroke as defensive back and returner. In 42 games, the former Brave registered 112 tackles, four-and-a-half tackles for loss, 21 deflected passes, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one blocked field goal.

On special teams, the North Carolina native returned 87 kicks for 1,965 yards and four touchdowns and took back 44 punts for 439 yards and another major. For his efforts as a returner, Jones earned First-Team All-Mountain East Conference honours twice in his collegiate career.

Corbin attended rookie camp with the Bills following the 2022 NFL Draft and spent one collegiate season at Jackson State University in 2021. The receiver played 13 games with the Tigers reeling in 69 receptions for 921 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named to the All-South West Athletic Conference Second Team Offense for his efforts.

Prior to his time as a Tiger, Corbin played five collegiate seasons from 2016 until 2020 at the University of Houston. In 41 games, the Texas native recorded 94 catches for 1,467 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Garner played five collegiate season from 2017 to 2021 at the Mississippi Valley State University. The former Delta Devil recorded 163 tackles, 39.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 46 games played. After a nine-sack season in 2019, Garner was named to the All-South West Athletic Conference Second Team Defence.