Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stamps sign RB Kayden Johnson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national running back Kayden Johnson.

RELATED
» Stamps sign three w/ CFL experience
» Stamps extend kicker Rene Paredes
» Stampeders re-sign WR Odoms-Dukes

Johnson first signed with Calgary on Jan. 12, 2022, and he attended the Stamps’ training camp before being released. He also attended the 2021 camp of the BC Lions, the club that selected him in the seventh round (58th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Johnson redshirted at the University of Saskatchewan in 2015 before spending four seasons at York. In 25 games for the Lions, he rushed 248 times for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns in addition to making 34 catches for 390 yards and one score. He finished his career with the seventh-most rushing touchdowns and 10th-most rushing yards in school history.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!