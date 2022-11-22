Stamps sign RB Kayden Johnson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national running back Kayden Johnson.

Johnson first signed with Calgary on Jan. 12, 2022, and he attended the Stamps’ training camp before being released. He also attended the 2021 camp of the BC Lions, the club that selected him in the seventh round (58th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Johnson redshirted at the University of Saskatchewan in 2015 before spending four seasons at York. In 25 games for the Lions, he rushed 248 times for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns in addition to making 34 catches for 390 yards and one score. He finished his career with the seventh-most rushing touchdowns and 10th-most rushing yards in school history.