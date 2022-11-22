WR Raphael Leonard among four Elks signings

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added four more players, as the signings of linebacker Vincent DiLeo, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm and wide receivers Maurice Ffrench and Raphael Leonard were announced on Tuesday.

Leonard played five games for the Double E in 2022, seeing action at wide receiver and starting two games at defensive back against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Week 7) and BC Lions (Week 9). The Mississippi native had one reception for five yards and recorded six total tackles in his first CFL season. Collegiately, Leonard played 22 games at Southern Illinois over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, securing 91 receptions for 1,377 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Maurice Ffrench had a highly productive senior campaign at the University of Pittsburgh in 2019, recording 96 receptions for 850 yards and four touchdowns. He was an All-ACC Third Team selection and was the male recipient of the prestigious Panther Award, presented to the senior student-athletes who have best promoted Pittsburgh through their outstanding athletic achievements. In four seasons with the Panthers (2016-2019), Ffrench compiled 156 catches for 1,637 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Vincent DiLeo played 48 games of NCAA Division III football over four seasons at Delaware State University from 2016 to 2019, totaling 86 solo tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks. The Philadelphia product was a three-time All-MAC (Middle Atlantic Conference) selection, receiving first team honours as a senior in 2019 when he served as team captain.

Brodarious Hamm appeared in 34 games for Auburn University between 2018 and 2021, starting at offensive tackle in both his junior and senior seasons. The six-foot-six native of Griffin, GA played in the 2022 Hula Bowl, a post-season college football all-star game. He received the Ken Rice Award as the Tigers’ most outstanding lineman and blocker in 2021.