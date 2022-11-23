Riders add three Canadians to roster

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that they have signed National offensive lineman Diego Alatorre Montoya, National wide receiver Riley Boersma and National defensive back Tristan Fleury.

Alatorre Montoya was selected by the Roughriders 27th overall in the third round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He spent the 2022 season on the Roughriders practice squad, getting elevated to the active roster for one regular season game.

He spent four collegiate seasons at the University of British Columbia playing in 31 games as a Thunderbird. The versatile lineman played both left and right tackle before moving to left guard in his senior season. In 2021, Alatorre Montoya anchored the offensive line as the only senior and helped running back Isaiah Knight rush for 701 yards and three touchdowns on 113 carries. For his efforts, the lineman was named a Canada West Conference All-Star.

Boersma was drafted by the Roughriders in the eighth round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He spent training camp in Saskatchewan before returning the University of Regina for his senior season.

He spent five collegiate seasons from 2018 to 2022 with the Rams, playing in 25 games. The 23-year-old earned 73 catches for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 19.6 yards per reception. Boersma contributed on the ground game with 12 carries for 86 yards. The Cambridge, Ontario native had a strong showing at the CFL combine, recording the second best 40-yard dash time at 4.49 seconds and tying for the best vertical jump at 40.5 inches.

Fleury was drafted by the Riders in the fifth round of the 2022 CFL Draft and spent training camp with the club before returning to university for his final season of eligibility.

Fleury played five collegiate seasons from 2017 to 2022 at McGill and appeared in 40 games with the Redbirds. The defensive back made 164 career tackles, including four-and-a-half tackles for loss, two-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and eleven pass breakups. Noted for his tackling, Fleury was named a team captain in the 2021 season, participated in the Eastern Regional Combine and was selected for both the 2020 and 2021 East-West Bowl.