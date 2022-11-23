Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Stamps add American WR Tim Wilson Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American receiver Tim Wilson Jr.

Earlier this year, Wilson attended National Football League rookie camps with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

In college, Wilson played two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana and recorded 31 catches for 398 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games for the Lions. He added six carries for 47 yards and one kickoff return for five yards.

Wilson transferred to Southeastern Louisiana after two seasons at San Diego State. In 12 career games for the Aztecs, he had 25 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns.

