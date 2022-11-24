Bombers sign OL Patrick Neufeld to extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with CFL All-Star offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld.

109th Grey Cup

Neufeld returns to the Blue Bombers for what will be his 12th season in the Canadian Football League and ninth with the Blue Bombers. A versatile lineman who has made starts at both guard and tackle over his career in Winnipeg, Neufeld is coming off his second-consecutive all-star season, having been named to both the West Division and CFL All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022.

Neufeld appeared in 17 regular season games for the Bombers at right guard and played in both the Western Final and Grey Cup. Neufled helped the Blue Bombers offence finish second in points, sacks surrendered and rushing yards and first in touchdowns, while running back Brady Oliveira posted the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career.

Neufeld was originally selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the fifth round of the 2010 CFL Draft and was acquired by the Bombers in 2013 via trade.

The lineman has appeared in 136 regular season games including 99 with the Blue Bombers, and last year was named the winner of the Cal Murphy Heart of a Legend Award presented to the player who has shown outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the CFL and the community.