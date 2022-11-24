Lions extend Quincy Mauger amidst busy day of signings

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions’ off-season work has begun, as the following four Americans have had their contracts extended for the 2023 season:

Running back Bruce Anderson III, defensive Backs Tyneil Cooper and Quincy Mauger and wide receiver Jamarius Way.

Anderson III made his first Lions start at tailback in a 41-40 win at Calgary on Aug. 13 and would total 67 yards on 19 carries while hauling in eight receptions for 60 yards over six appearances in the regular season. The North Dakota State product made his CFL debut with the Edmonton Elks in 2021, appearing in three contests primarily on special teams, with 170 yards on seven punt returns.

Cooper spent the majority of his first season in orange on the practice squad and would appear in three regular season contests, recording 10 defensive tackles. Following his final two college seasons at Dixie State, Tyneil signed as a free agent with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018 and would go on to record 13 defensive tackles in five contests. He also returned six kickoffs for 134 yards.

Mauger earned a starting spot at safety following his first Lions camp and went on to record 19 defensive tackles and a sack in eight contests. Mauger starred at the University of Georgia from 2013-2016 and had a practice roster stint with the Oakland Raiders plus spent time with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) before moving north.

Way emerged as one of the more impressive newcomers in 2022 training camp and would haul in seven receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in a pair of pre-season contests. He was released by the team after injuring his elbow and re-signed to the practice roster in mid-August. Way previously spent 2019 in training camp with the Denver Broncos.

In addition, the club has added National defensive lineman Nate Anderson and the following Americans to the roster: running back Nate Chavious, defensive linemen Josiah Erickson, Isaiah Gay, Alex Tchangham, and Kameron Toomer, and offensive linemen JR Hensley and quarterback Breylin Smith.

Anderson (six-foot-four, 250 pounds), a second-round pick (16th overall) of the Montreal Alouettes in 2019, the Toronto native would suit up in eight regular season games that season while recording three special teams tackles and one defensive stop. Signed with the Edmonton Elks in January 2021 but would not see any game action. Anderson played two seasons (2017-2018) at Missouri and recorded 32 combined tackles and a pair of sacks in 24 contests.

Chavious (five-foot-nine, 185 pounds), suited up with the Indoor Football League’s Sioux City Storm and enjoyed a very productive 2022 campaign with 684 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 158 total carries and added 19 receptions for 131 yards and a pair of majors. He was also a force on special teams with 951 yards and two touchdowns on 51 kickoff returns. In 37 games at Sacred Heart University he recorded 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns on 37 total carries and also hauled in 32 receptions for 332 yards and a pair of majors.

Erickson (six-foot-two ,225 pounds), was a member of the Sacramento State Hornets from 2016-2021 where he suited up in 39 games and recorded 123 combined tackles (75 solo, 48 assisted), 34.5 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Gay (six-foot-three, 245 pounds), signed with the Montreal Alouettes prior to 2022 and suited up in an Aug. 4 game against Winnipeg. In 51 games over five seasons at Illinois (2017-2021), Gay registered 134 combined tackles (74 defence, 60 special teams), 21.5 tackles for a loss, eight and a half sacks and eight pass knockdowns.

Tchangham (six-foot-three, 245 pounds), signed a reserve/futures deal with the Seattle Seahawks in Jan. 2022 and attended training camp with the squad. He transferred from De Anza Junior College to Colorado for his final two years of eligibility and went on to appear in 21 games while recording 23 solo tackles and four sacks.

Toomer (six-foot-three, 238 pounds), suited up at the University of Nevada for five seasons (2017-2021) Kameron and racked 73 combined tackles (41 solo, 32 assisted), 11.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks in 41 games.

Hensley (six-foot-five, 320 pounds), spent time with Arena Football 2’s Spokane Shock in 2021 following a four-year college career at Hawaii (2016-2019) where he started 32 of his 42 appearances on the offensive line.

Smith (six-foot-three, 210 pounds), spent 2022 on the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ practice squad. He attended Central Arkansas from 2017-2021 and completed 790 passes for 1,260 yards and 84 touchdowns in 37 total appearances.