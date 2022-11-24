Riders sign OL Jeremiah Poutasi

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday that the teams has signed American offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi.

Poutasi was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the 2015 season with the Titans, seeing action in 11 games and starting seven. The 28-year-old spent the 2016 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting one game. Poutasi went on to spend time with the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos, and the Arizona Cardinals between 2017 and 2019.

The Nevada native spent the 2021 season on the Oakland Raiders practice roster.

Poutasi played three collegiate seasons from 2012 to 2014 at the University of Utah, playing in 36 games with 35 starts. In 2014, Poutasi played 846 snaps at left tackle and only allowed three sacks, earning Second-Team All-Pac 12 Honours.