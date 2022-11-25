Follow CFL

Bombers sign DB Karon Delince

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday that the club has signed American defensive back Karon Delince.

Delince joins the Blue Bombers after a five-year college career with East Tennessee State. The defensive back became an integral part of the Buccaneers’ defence by his sophomore season, starting each game. During his college tenure, Delince appeared in 52 games totaling 170 tackles, 26 pass breakups, and two interceptions. In 2019, Delince was named to the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason Second Team All-SoCon.

