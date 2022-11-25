Bringi Him Back: Riders extend LB Tommy Bringi

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Tommy Bringi.

Bringi (five-foot-11, 229 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round, 36th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft. He saw action in 12 games for the Riders during the 2022 season and recorded one defensive tackle and six special teams tackles.

Bringi played three collegiate seasons at Wilfrid Laurier University, playing in 23 games. Over that time, the London, Ont. native racked up 147 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two pass breakups. The 22-year-old was named an OUA First-Team All-Star in 2021 and 2019.