Elks add two, including DB Jordan Lucas

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Friday that the team has signed two players, American running back Shannon Brooks and American defensive back Jordan Lucas.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016, Lucas has suited up for 50 games over five NFL seasons, winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. ​

Lucas played collegiately at Penn State from 2012 to 2015, totalling 81 tackles, three interceptions, 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks over his NCAA career. He received All-Big Ten honourable mention from the conference’s media and coaches in his sophomore and junior seasons.

Brooks played five seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2015 to 2019, recording 431 carries for 2,290 yards and 20 touchdowns in 38 career games for the Gophers. He also had two receiving touchdowns and passed for one touchdown, a 42-yard strike to now Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Drew Wolitarsky in 2015.

Brooks spent the last two seasons in the Indoor Football League playing with the Massachusetts Pirates in 2021 before joining the Arizona Rattlers last season. He rushed for 396 yards on 89 attempts, while adding 18 touchdowns on the ground and nine receiving touchdowns.