Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Transactions November 26, 2022

Bombers sign DL Willie Jefferson to extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Saturday that the club has agreed to terms with all-star defensive end Willie Jefferson, bringing him back on a one-year contract extension.

RELATED
» Bombers sign OL Patrick Neufeld to contract extension
» Tait: Bombers feel the sting of Grey Cup loss
» Schoen on Bombers’ loss: ‘It’s just a kick in the stomach’
» Oliveira: ‘I hate this feeling’

Jefferson, who was scheduled to be a free agent in February, will return in 2023 for what will be his fourth season with the Blue Bombers and ninth season in the Canadian Football League.

Jefferson was named the Blue Bombers’ Most Outstanding Defensive player for 2022. He also earned West Division All-Star honours after leading the club in sacks with seven, adding 33 tackles, one interception for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, and 10 pass knockdowns.

During the 2022 season, Jefferson also became the first player in CFL history to record 50 sacks and 50 pass knockdowns. In his three years with the Blue Bombers, he has recorded 26 sacks, four interceptions, two touchdowns and 36 knockdowns, which included the 16 he posted in 2019, a league record for a defensive linemen.

Jefferson is a four-time CFL All-Star who was also honoured as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019. Jefferson first entered the CFL as a member of Edmonton in 2014, signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016 before joining the Blue Bombers in 2019. He has appeared in 126 CFL games in his career, including the last 50 with the Blue Bombers.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!