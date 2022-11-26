Checking Down: News and notes from around the league

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and hoisted the 109th Grey Cup as the 2022 CFL season came to a close from Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

While it was an incredible season with a thrilling finale, the storylines continue to swirl as the off-season heats up. With the Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquiring the rights to Bo Levi Mitchell, Rene Paredes returning for a 12th season and plenty more, CFL.ca has you covered with everything to know from around the league.

BC LIONS

– Nathan Rourke was named this season’s Most Outstanding Canadian at the 2022 CFL Awards. The young Canadian was quick to gain high praise throughout the season, but it took some convicting for CFL Hall of Fame quarterback Ricky Ray. CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary provides an inside look at how Rourke won over Ray (CFL.ca).

– After receiving his award, Rourke shared his thoughts on the moment with BCLions.com’s Nik Kowalski (BCLions.com).

– In a flurry of early off-season moves, the BC Lions announced the extension of four players keeping them with the team through the 2023 season (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders made an important special teams signing to start their off-season. The team announced that they had signed veteran kicker Rene Paredes to a contract extension (CFL.ca).

– The Stampeders continued their off-season work, announcing the signing of Canadian running back Kayden Johnson and the re-signing of receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Edmonton Elks receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux was honoured at this year’s CFL Awards. Arceneaux was awarded the Tom Pate Memorial Award recognizing his outstanding sportsmanship and significant contribution to team and community (GoElks.com).

– Earlier in the week the Elks announced the signing of two players, including American defensive back Jordan Lucas who was a member of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs team (CFL.ca)

– The CFL announced an update to the CFL Combine presented by New Era. The new five-day event will take place from March 22 to 26 at Commonwealth Stadium Field House in Edmonton (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Earlier in the month the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they had signed return specialist Mario Alford to a contract extension (CFL.ca).

– During the 2022 CFL Awards, Saskatchewan’s Alford was awarded the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams player for an incredible season which saw him score a punt, kickoff and field goal return touchdown (Riderville.com),

– Alford wasn’t the only member of the Riders organization to be honoured at the CFL Awards. Gail Mund was the recipient of the Jane Mawby Tribute Award for her nearly 27 years of commitment to the Roughriders (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers fell short in their search for a third consecutive Grey Cup win. Following the loss in Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup, head coach Mike O’Shea and quarterback Zach Collaros spoke to the media and shared their thoughts (CFL.ca).

– With his future looming, BlueBombers.com’s Ed Tait describes how Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea is focused on the present (CFL.ca).

– The Blue Bombers were once again a dominate presence at the CFL Awards, four members of the Blue and Gold earned hardware at the 2022 CFL Awards (CFL.ca).

– Earning Most Outstanding Player honours for a second consecutive season, Zach Collaros became just the fifth player in league history to earn the award in back-to-back seasons. CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary recounts Collaros’ journey (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a splash to start their off-season. On November 14th it was announced that the Tiger-Cats had acquired the rights to quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders (CFL.ca).

– Early this week the Ticats announced they have re-signed linebacker Kyle Wilson, bringing him back through the 2024 season. Wilson started 10 games for Hamilton during the 2022 season (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts won the right to hoist the 109th Grey Cup with their thrilling victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. On Thursday the team celebrated their win with a championship rally in Maple Leaf Square. CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary spoke to members of the team and recounted the event (CFL.ca).

– Argos linebacker Henoc Muamba was named the Most Valuable Player and the Most Valuable Canadian in the 109th Grey Cup, joining teammate Andrew Harris as just the second player in league history to achieve the accomplishment (CFL.ca).

– The Argos 24-23 win in the Grey Cup provided many CFL fans with a lasting memory. Matthew Cauz is taking in the Argos win as he describes in his latest for CFL.ca (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin led the league with 17 sacks this season and played a pivotal role within the Ottawa defence. For his efforts Mauldin was recognized as the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive player at the 2022 CFL Awards (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Members of the Montreal Alouettes gathered for the team’s end of year media availability and shared their thoughts on the 2022 season (CFL.ca).

– Following the conclusion of the season, Montreal linebacker Adarius Pickett shared his feelings on the season with MontrealAlouettes.com’s Joey Alfieri (MontrealAlouettes.com).