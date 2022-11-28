Bombers add OL Payton Muljo

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that the the club has signed American offensive lineman Payton Muljo.

Muljo joins the Blue Bombers after a four-year college career with the Northern Michigan University Wildcats. Muljo appeared in 19 games and was a large contributor to the offensive line unit. Starting at left tackle, he helped the Wildcats reach a new single-season rushing record in 2018 and in 2021 was named as an All-GLIAC honorable mention.