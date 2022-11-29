Receiver Quan Bray among eight REDBLACKS signings

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the team has signed eight American players, including defensive lineman Jake Hlava, offensive lineman Justice Powers, linebacker Jordan Young, defensive backs Jeremiah Baltrip and Darius Williams and wide receivers Quan Bray, Tyrice Richie and Savon Scarver.

RELATED

» Mauldin wins Most Outstanding Defensive Player

» MMQB: Four huge off-season storylines

» O’Leary: Five off-season storylines to follow

Hlava was signed to the REDBLACKS practice roster earlier this season. Prior to joining the REDBLACKS, Hlava spent time with the Toronto Argonauts during their 2022 training camp.

The defensive lineman spent two season with Grand Valley State University after transferring from Northern Illinois University. Hlava played in 22 games with Grand Valley State, recording 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Powers was added to the team’s practice roster in late September after spending training camp with the REDBLACKS prior to the start of the 2022 season. Before joining the REDBLACKS, Powers was signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 and remained with the team through 2020, however the lineman was released prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Young was signed to the Ottawa practice roster towards the end of the 2022 regular season. Before joining the REDBLACKS, Young played collegiately with the Old Dominion University Monarchs football program from 2017 until 2021.

The linebacker appeared in 49 games with the Monarchs and set the school record for most consecutive starts with 48. In four seasons at Old Dominion the linebacker recorded 350 total tackles, setting a new school record, while also tallying 20.5 tackles for loss, eight pass break ups, four and a half sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Baltrip joins the REDBLACKS after spending three collegiate seasons from 2018 until 2021 with the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Savage Storm. In his time with the Savage Storm, Baltrip appeared in 21 games and recorded 56 tackles, 12 pass break ups and two interceptions. The defensive back was named an Honorable Mention All-GAC selection during the 2019 season.

Williams was signed to Ottawa’s practice roster in early October, the defensive back began his CFL career with the Edmonton Elks in 2021 before joining the Montreal Alouettes for the 2022 season. In two CFL seasons, Williams has played in 24 games, recording 39 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Bray was signed by the REDBLACKS earlier in the season and brings CFL experience to the Ottawa roster. The receiver entered the league in 2019 as a member of the Montreal Alouettes and spent two seasons with the team. Bray had an outstanding rookie season with the team, catching 58 of his 83 targets for 818 yards and six touchdowns. Bray has appeared in 27 games total for the Alouettes and caught 93 passes for 1,299 yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Richie joins the REDBLACKS after playing collegiately with the Northern Illinois University Huskies from 2019 until 2021. The receiver appeared in 26 games for the Huskies reeling in 129 receptions for 1,552 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 12 yards per catch. Richie ranks 21st all-time in school history for total receiving yardage and earned Academic All-MAC honours for the 2021 season.

Scarver spent time in training camp with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League before joining the REDBLACKS practice roster in September. Collegiately Scarver spent four season with Utah State University, appearing in 56 games Scarver caught 55 passes for 757 yards and five touchdowns. Scarver was also a key contributor on special teams for Utah State, fielding 107 kickoffs for 2,935 yards and seven touchdowns.