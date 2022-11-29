Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stamps add DB Dishon McNary

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American defensive back Dishon McNary.

RELATED
» Stamps extend K Rene Paredes
» Stampeders re-sign WR Odoms-Dukes
» Stamps sign RB Kayden Johnson

Earlier this year McNary attended National Football League rookie camps with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

Before turning pro, he played 11 games over three seasons at Central Michigan. He made his Chippewas debut at the 2019 New Mexico Bowl and recorded six tackles. McNary made six starts in 2020 and four in an injury-shortened 2021 season. In 11 career games, McNary had 47 total tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and 10 passes defended.

McNary transferred to Central Michigan after playing 13 games over two seasons at Independence Community College in Kansas. He recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, 10 pass breakups and one blocked kick.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!