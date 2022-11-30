Discipline: Four players fined through playoff games

TORONTO — The CFL has announced the following fines from its playoff games:

BC Lions offensive lineman Sukh Chungh has been fined for a blindside block on Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Malik Clements.

Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Philip Blake has been fined for a high hit on Montreal Alouettes defensive back Wesley Sutton.

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Mike Moore has received a maximum fine for verbal abuse of an official.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Kyle Wilson has been fined for violating the league’s social media policy.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.