Elks sign DB Alex Brown

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday that they have signed American defensive back Alex Brown.

Brown was a member of the Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in three regular season games and three playoff games during the championship season. The defensive back also spent time in the NFL as a member of the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The South Carolina State University product appeared in 31 games (25 starts) in his five years with the Bulldogs and recorded 90 tackles, 26 pass defenses and seven interceptions. During his senior season in 2018 Brown was named a second team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection after starting 11 games, tallying 42 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions.