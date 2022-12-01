Decoud, Carter, Washington among Elks cuts

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced the release of six players on Thursday. Among the cuts were defensive backs Duron Carter and Treston Decoud and offensive lineman Tony Washington.

All three were set to become free agents on February 14.

Additionally, the Elks announced the release of defensive lineman Keisean Lucier-South, defensive back Jeff Richards and linebacker Brady Sheldon.

All six players appeared in games for Edmonton last season, combining for 51 games in 2022. Decoud started in all 18 games for Edmonton, recording 41 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

Carter and Washington both missed significant time due to injuries in 2022. Carter appeared in 10 games, contributing 16 tackles and an interception, while Washington suited up for nine games along the Elks offensive line.

Lucier-South dressed in three games for Edmonton in 2022, tallying three tackles. Richards appeared in seven games, recording 17 tackles and one interception, while Sheldon appeared in four games totalling 11 tackles and an interception for the Edmonton defence.