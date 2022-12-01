Follow CFL

Elks sign DL Elliot Brown

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Thursday that the club has signed American defensive lineman Elliott Brown.

RELATED
» Elks sign DB Alex Brown
» Elks release Global OL Steve Nielsen
» Elks add two, including DB Jordan Lucas
» Raphael Leonard among four Elks signings

Brown played five seasons at the University of Virginia from 2017 until 2021, the defensive lineman racked up 61 total tackles, five sacks and one interception in 53 career games with the Cavaliers. The Maryland native, appeared in all 12 games and started in five during the 2021 season, Brown finished sixth on the team with 42 tackles and was named to the 2021 ACC Academic Honour Roll.

