Stampeders add DL Jacob Pugh

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced Thursday that the team has signed American defensive lineman Jacob Pugh.

Pugh signed with the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and attended training camp with the team. In four pre-season games he registering five tackles. In 2019, he was signed by the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football and later joined the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

In college, Pugh played 49 games over four seasons at Florida State. He recorded 108 career total tackles for the Seminoles including 12 tackles for loss. Pugh totalled 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, including a 16-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

