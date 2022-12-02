Alouettes, Sewell agree to two-year contract

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that American defensive tackle Almondo Sewell has signed a new two-year deal with the team.



Sewell (6’4”, 288 lbs.) registered 19 defensive tackles and three quarterback sacks in 16 games with the Alouettes in 2022. He also added four defensive tackles and two sacks in the team’s two playoff outings. The defensive tackle played nine seasons in Edmonton before coming to Montreal in 2021.

In 169 career games in the CFL, the 35-year-old amassed 320 defensive tackles and 68 quarterback sacks. The former Akron University Zip won the Grey Cup in 2015 and was voted a CFL All-Star on six different occasions.



“Almondo is a very physical player that is hard to play against, said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He knows our system and has done a good job with us. He will continue to be a good mentor for our young players in the locker room.”