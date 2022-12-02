Riders extend DB Jordan Beaulieu

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Friday that they have signed National defensive back Jordan Beaulieu to a one-year contract extension.

Beaulieu was set to become a free agent on February 14.

The defensive back joined the Riders in July of 2022 and went on to play 10 games, making four defensive tackles and six special teams tackles.

Beaulieu was selected by the Edmonton Elks in the third round of the 2018 CFL Draft and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the team. He recorded two defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles over 30 games. Beaulieu spent 2021 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, seeing action in five games.

The Montreal native played three collegiate seasons from 2014 to 2017 at the University of Western Ontario. Over the course of 24 games, the former Mustang earned 48 tackles, two sacks, five tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, five pass breakups and one blocked kick. He was named to the OUA All-Rookie team in 2014.