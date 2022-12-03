REDBLACKS hire Khari Jones as offensive coordinator

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Saturday that they have hired former Grey Cup champion Khari Jones as Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach for the 2023 Canadian Football League season.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Khari join the REDBLACKS family; KJ is a great communicator and teacher who brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to Ottawa,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “I’ve known KJ for nearly 20 years and we won a Grey Cup together in 2013. It was important to get a man of integrity like Khari to lead our offence going forward and I’m excited to work with him once again.”

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» View: Ottawa REDBLACKS pending free agents

» REDBLACKS name Bob Dyce head coach

Hailing from Hammond, Indiana, Jones spent the bulk of the 2022 CFL season as a Football Operations Consultant with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, following three years as Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator of the Montreal Alouettes. The 51-year-old guided the Als to the playoffs in both 2019, and 2021.

“I’m very happy and excited to be a part of Bob Dyce’s staff in Ottawa; I have known Bob for over 20 years and I am honoured to work with him again,” said Jones. “I can’t wait to help deliver a dynamic offence for RNation and help push us towards the collective goal of bringing a Grey Cup back to Ottawa.”

Prior to his time in Montreal, Jones spent three seasons as Offensive Coordinator of the BC Lions, helping them to a Western Final appearance in 2016. He was also Quarterbacks Coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2012-2013, where he enjoyed a victory in the 101st Grey Cup. Jones initially broke into the coaching ranks with the Ticats, as Quarterbacks Coach and Offensive Coordinator from 2009-2011.

Jones’ career as a player in the CFL was a decorated one, as the quarterback earned Most Outstanding Player, and CFL All-Star honours in 2001, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, en route to a Grey Cup appearance. He was also named a West Division All-Star in 2002.