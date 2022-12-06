Argos sign five players, re-sign 13 others

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced that the team signed five players on Tuesday including running backs Adam Cofield and Quay Holmes, offensive lineman Aron Johnson, receiver Will Vereen, and linebacker Casey Williams.

AME RB Adam Cofield, 24, signed in Toronto in September of 2022 after playing in 2021 with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, where over the course of 14 games the running back rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns with 22 receptions for 176 receiving yards. Prior to his time in Kentucky, the Missouri native attended North Dakota State where he won three consecutive FCS National Championships. In 38 games with the Bison, the 5’11, 215lb tailback rushed for over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cofield’s father is Tim Cofield, who was a three-time CFL All-Star and won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 1996.

American RB Quay Holmes, 24, signs with the Argos after four seasons at East Tennessee State (2017-2021), where the 6’1, 215lb RB tallied 4,264 yards and 45 touchdowns in 43 games. The Georgia native also caught 93 passes for 799 yards and six more touchdowns. Holmes rushed for over 1,000 yards twice, including a school record 1,553 yards with 17 touchdowns in his Senior year. Holds school record for career touchdowns and career points. Two-time finalist for Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding offensive player in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Division.

American OL Aron Johnson, 23, spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in May and Hamilton Tiger-Cats after being added to the Ticats practice roster in June. The 6’6, 300lb lineman from Minnesota played 48 games over four seasons at South Dakota University (2017-2021). Named Second Team All-Conference as a Senior.

American WR Will Vereen, 23, spent the last three seasons at South Carolina State University (2018-2021) where the Little River, SC native caught 80 balls for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns in 29 career games for the Bulldogs.

American LB Casey Williams, 25, racked up 136 tackles, 18 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 39 games played for the Stony Brook Seawolves (2018-2021). The Philadelphia native played for the Temple Owls in 2017.

