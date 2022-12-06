Elks sign National OL Samuel Thomassin

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National offensive lineman Samuel Thomassin, the club announced Tuesday. ​

Thomassin returns to the Elks after finishing the 2022 season on Edmonton’s practice roster. The Quebec native signed with the Double E in October after his release from the Montreal Alouettes. The six-foot-six lineman broke into the CFL in 2021, appearing in two games with the Alouettes after being selected in the second round of the 2019 CFL draft.

Thomassin played three seasons at Laval, where he was selected as a first-team All-Canadian (2018, 2019) and named a second-team All-Canadian in 2017. He was a member of the Rouge et Or’s 2018 Vanier Cup championship team.