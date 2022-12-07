Als, Pierre-Luc Caron agree to two-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed National long snapper Pierre-Luc Caron to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Caron was set to become a free agent in February.

Caron (6’2″, 220 lbs.) played all 18 games with the Alouettes in 2022, as well as the two playoff games. He made four special team tackles. His work allowed kicker David Côté to maintain an average of 86.3 percent on field goals, which was good for fourth in the CFL. The Alouettes kicker was also second in the league in successful converts at 97.3 percent.

The Laval, Qc. native signed a deal with the Alouettes in 2021 after spending four seasons with Calgary. The 29-year-old was a fifth-round selection (42nd overall) by the Stampeders in the 2016 CFL Draft. Two years later, he hoisted the Grey Cup with Calgary.

In 2015, he registered 7.5 tackles and was a key part of the Université Laval Rouge et Or special teams, that led the Quebec conference in field goal percentage and was second in punting average.

“Pierre-Luc does work that often goes unnoticed, but he allows our special teams to be even better”, said General Manage Danny Maciocia. “He is a veteran of several years in the CFL, and we are happy to have him again for several seasons. He has an endearing personality, and his energy is contagious.”

The Alouettes also signed the following players:

Rodeem Brown, (C), OL, Alberta

Yanis Chiat, (C), DL, Laval

Rashaad Harding, (A), LB, Liberty

Demetris Robertson, (A), WR, Auburn

Jermaine Wynn, (A), WR, Slippery Rock