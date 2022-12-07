Stamps sign National DL Elliot Graham

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national defensive lineman and special-teams player Elliot Graham, the team announced on Wednesday.

A fourth-round selection by the Stampeders in the 2021 draft, Graham has played 16 regular-season games over two seasons with the Red and White, recording seven special-teams tackles and one defensive tackle. He has also made one post-season appearance for Calgary and recorded one special-teams tackle.

In 2022, Graham appeared in nine regular-season games, seeing action on special teams as well as on defence as a reserve defensive end and linebacker. He recorded four special-teams tackles and one defensive stop.

Before joining the Stamps, Graham played 23 games over three seasons at UBC, playing both defensive line and linebacker. He made 87 tackles for the Thunderbirds including four tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one sack.