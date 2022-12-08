Als sign National LB Chagnon to extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that National linebacker Frédéric Chagnon signed a new deal with the team. Chagnon was set to become a free agent in February.

Chagnon (6’4”, 233 lbs.) played 16 games with the Alouettes in 2022 collecting six special teams tackles. In 81 career games in the CFL, the 30-year-old athlete earned 38 tackles on special teams, one defensive tackle and one touchdown. Prior to his arrival in Montreal, he played his first three campaigns with the BC Lions before lining with the Ottawa REDBLACKS for one year.

The Montrealer was drafted in the third round (24th overall) by BC in 2017. He helped the Carabins win the Vanier Cup in 2014, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium under head coach Danny Maciocia.

“Frédéric is one of the better special teams’ players in the CFL”, said Alouettes’ general manager, Danny Maciocia. “His speed and blocking ability allowed the defence to benefit from good field position throughout the season. We are pleased that he is back.”