Stephen Sorrells named Elks offensive line coach

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have hired Stephen Sorrells as their new offensive line coach, the club announced Thursday.

Sorrells served five seasons between 2017 and 2022 as the offensive line coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he spent two seasons under Elks head coach Chris Jones in 2017 and 2018.

The native of Greenville, Ala., has more than a dozen years of coaching experience with stops at Southern Methodist University, Pearl River Community College, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Kenyon College, Occidental College and Faulkner University.

Sorrells takes over for Anthony Vitale, who spent one season as Elks offensive line coach in 2022.