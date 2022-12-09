Argos extend offensive linemen Cage, Tate; sign Hifo

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American Offensive Lineman Isiah Cage and Trevon Tate to extensions, the team announced on Friday. Both were set to become free agents in February.

The team also announced the signing of American WR Aleva Hifo.

Cage, 29, is back for his sixth year in Double Blue after only playing two games in 2022 due to injury. The Wisconsin native has suited up for 13 games over the course of his Double Blue career.

Tate, 26, returns for his third season in Toronto after originally being signed in August of 2021. The six-foot-four, 295-pound lineman played four games before a season-ending injury ended his 2022 campaign. The Texas native has played 11 games over his three year CFL career, between Hamilton, Ottawa, and Toronto.

Hifo, 24, spent 2021 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and parts of 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs. The five-foot-10, 187-pound receiver spent four seasons at BYU (2016-2019) where he hauled in 118 receptions for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 career games for the Cougars. The California native also returned 29 kickoffs for 598 yards and threw for a touchdown during his collegiate career.