Lions sign DL Menard to contract extension

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National defensive lineman David Menard to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Menard was set to become a free agent in February.

“This past season was rewarding in many aspects with a great group of teammates and coaches,” said Menard. “It’s a special mix of talent at every position and I can’t wait to tackle some unfinished business.”

RELATED

» Hanging up the Cleats: Burnham announces retirement

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Lions bring back entire coaching staff for 2023

» Lions sign K Sean Whyte to extension

The 32-year-old native of Chicoutimi, Quebec enjoyed one of his finest seasons in 2022, recording a career-high and team-leading nine sacks, good for fourth-best in the CFL, and racking up 17 defensive tackles over 18 regular season contests.

A fourth-round draft pick (32nd overall) by the Lions in 2014, Menard suited up in 94 games over the next six seasons, registering 52 defensive tackles and 18 sacks.

He moved on to the Montreal Alouettes ahead of the 2021 campaign and recorded 18 defensive stops and eight sacks before finishing runner-up to current teammate Bo Lokombo for CFL Most Outstanding Canadian.