Stamps sign Nationals Langlais, Crawford to extensions

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National fullback William Langlais and National long-snapper Aaron Crawford to contract extensions, the team announced on Friday. Langlais’ contract is for one season while Crawford signs a two-year deal. Both were set to become free agents in February.

Langlais returns for an eighth season with the Stamps while 2023 will mark Crawford’s third season with Calgary and his 10th in the CFL. The duo has a combined 257 games of regular season and post-season experience in the Canadian Football League.

“Although Will and Aaron’s work often goes unnoticed, they certainly play an important role in the team’s success,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re pleased to bring both of these veterans back.”

“I’ve said this each time I’ve re-signed with the Stampeders – I can’t see myself playing with any other team,” said Langlais. “Calgary is home for me and I’m looking forward to a new season and for the chance to win some games.”

“I love the locker room we’ve been building here with this organization,” said Crawford. “We have great coaches and having one of the best kicker-punter combos and core specialists just has me excited to get back to work.”

Langlais was the Stamps’ starting fullback for all 18 regular season games in 2022. In Week 14 in Edmonton, he appeared in his 100th career regular-season game. In addition to the blocking work that contributed to a rushing title for tailback Ka’Deem Carey, Langlais had six catches for 67 yards and his first career offensive touchdown. Langlais also had two special-teams tackles and four kickoff returns for 43 yards.

Langlais started the Western Semi-Final and had one catch for three yards and two kickoff returns for 20 yards.

A third-round selection by the Stamps in 2015, Langlais has 20 catches for 261 yards and one touchdown as well as 60 special-teams tackles in 106 career regular-season contests.

Crawford played 17 regular-season games this past season and his steady work as long-snapper helped punter Cody Grace and kicker René Paredes earn CFL All-Star honours. Crawford also recorded five special-teams tackles during the regular season and he handled long-snapping duties for the Western Semi-Final.

The Medicine Hat native has played 129 career regular-season games for Calgary and Hamilton, recording 30 special-teams tackles, one defensive stop and one forced fumble.