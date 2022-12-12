Alouettes extend DB Nafees Lyon

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have extended American defensive back Nafees Lyon through the 2023 season. He was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14, 2023.

Lyon (five-foot-10, 184 pounds) completed the 2022 season with 52 defensive tackles. Acquired from the Edmonton Elks via trade last season, the 26-year-old intercepted a pass he returned 52 yards for a touchdown in his first game in Montreal on Sept. 9.

RELATED

» MMQB: The East Division’s most intriguing pending FAs

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» View the Alouettes’ pending free agent list

Twenty-seven of his 52 defensive tackles were made in a Montreal uniform, while he registered six defensive tackles in the team’s two playoff games. The former UNC Charlotte 49er has four interceptions in two CFL seasons.

The club also announced that it has extended global receiver Kevin Kaya, as well as global running back Taku Lee.

The Alouettes also added the following players to the roster: American defensive linemen Akial Byer and C.J. Wright, Global kicker Jose Maltos and American defensive back

Dionte Ruffin.