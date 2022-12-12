Bombers sign veteran DL Jake Thomas to extension

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the club has signed veteran Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas to a one-year contract extension. Thomas was scheduled to become a free agent on February 14.

RELATED

» O’Shea signs three-year extension with Bombers

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Winnipeg Blue Bombers pending free agent list

» Nye: Top 3 pending FAs on every West team

Thomas returns to Winnipeg in 2023 for what will be his 11th season in the Canadian Football League. The defensive lineman has played each of his professional seasons with the Blue Bombers. Appearing in 169 regular season games, Thomas is the longest-serving player currently on the team’s roster.

In 2022, Thomas registered four quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He has not missed a single game in the last five seasons and has missed just seven games in his entire career.

The former Acadia Axemen was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in fourth round of the 2012 CFL Draft, Thomas has registered 144 tackles and 26 sacks for the club.