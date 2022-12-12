Elks add two including American DL Ronald Ollie

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced the addition of two players on Monday, signing American running back Lyndemian Brooks and American defensive lineman Ronald Ollie.

Ollie spent two seasons at Nicholls State in 2016 and 2018 where he tallied 74 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in 22 games for the Colonels.

The six-foot-two lineman started his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College playing in 2014 and 2015. During his time with East Mississippi, Ollie was one of the stars of the hit Netflix reality show Last Chance U during its first season and was named All-State Second Team Defence in 2015.

Ollie attended NFL training camp with the Oakland Raiders in 2019 before signing with the Toronto Argonauts in 2020 and spent training camp with the Argos in 2021.

Brooks played at Prairie View A&M University in 2021, totalling 90 carries for 467 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. Prior to joining the Panthers, the Texas native played five seasons at Grambling State from 2016 until 2020, recording 866 yards on 167 carries and five touchdowns.