REDBLACKS extend pair of Nationals including Howell

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that the team has signed National defensive back Justin Howell and National defensive lineman Nigel Romick to one-year contract extensions. Howell and Romick were each set to become free agents on February 14.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS name Bob Dyce head coach

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» View: Ottawa REDBLACKS pending free agents

Howell joined Ottawa in 2018 and has spent all four seasons of his career as a member of the REDBLACKS. The Bradford, Ontario native was limited to just five games in 2022 due to injury, but still managed to tally 16 total tackles, and two forced fumbles.

“Choosing to re-sign in Ottawa for 2023 was a no-brainer for me. I am fortunate to have spent five years here since being drafted in 2018,” said Howell. “We’ve got a great group of core guys, led by a tremendous coaching staff. My sole focus is on helping this team bring a Grey Cup back to the capital. I can’t wait to get back to TD Place, and play in front of the best fans in the CFL.”

Romick is set to return to Ottawa for his ninth season as a member of the REDBLACKS, the defensive lineman reached the 100-game milestone in 2022. Though he appeared in just nine games due to injury this season, the Thunder Bay, Ontario product chipped in nine total tackles, and needs just one more tackle to reach 100 career special teams tackles.

“I’m ecstatic to be staying put in Ottawa for my ninth season,” said Romick. “As I look to the 2023 season, I expect lots of fireworks, and plenty of wood cookies being cut. I’ve been fortunate to play for Coach Dyce since 2016, so I know the type of energy and leadership he brings to the locker room.”