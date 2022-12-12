REDBLACKS sign five Nationals, one American
OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the team has signed six players on Monday.
Of the six, five are Nationals including offensive lineman Eric Starczala, defensive lineman Shaiheem Charles-Brown, linebacker Subomi Oyesoro, defensive back Daniel Valente Jr., and long snapper Connor Ross.
The team also signed American quarterback Dustin Crum.
RELATED
» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker
» View: Ottawa REDBLACKS pending free agents
» REDBLACKS name Bob Dyce head coach
Here is more information on each of the signings:
American quarterback Dustin Crum
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 207 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-05
HOMETOWN: Grafton, OH | SCHOOL: Kent State
National offensive lineman Eric Starczala
HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 315 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-08-06
HOMETOWN: Cambridge, ON | SCHOOL: Guelph
National defensive lineman Shaiheem Charles-Brown
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-04-05
HOMETOWN: Montreal, QC | SCHOOL: Carleton
National linebacker Subomi Oyesoro
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-05-21
HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB | SCHOOL: Calgary
National defensive back Daniel Valente Jr.
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 176 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-10-23
HOMETOWN: London, ON | SCHOOL: Western
National long snapper Connor Ross
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 250 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-03-24
HOMETOWN: Coldbrooke, NS | SCHOOL: St. Francis Xavier