REDBLACKS sign five Nationals, one American

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the team has signed six players on Monday.

Of the six, five are Nationals including offensive lineman Eric Starczala, defensive lineman Shaiheem Charles-Brown, linebacker Subomi Oyesoro, defensive back Daniel Valente Jr., and long snapper Connor Ross.

The team also signed American quarterback Dustin Crum.

Here is more information on each of the signings:

American quarterback Dustin Crum

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 207 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-05

HOMETOWN: Grafton, OH | SCHOOL: Kent State

National offensive lineman Eric Starczala

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 315 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-08-06

HOMETOWN: Cambridge, ON | SCHOOL: Guelph

National defensive lineman Shaiheem Charles-Brown

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-04-05

HOMETOWN: Montreal, QC | SCHOOL: Carleton

National linebacker Subomi Oyesoro

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-05-21

HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB | SCHOOL: Calgary

National defensive back Daniel Valente Jr.

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 176 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-10-23

HOMETOWN: London, ON | SCHOOL: Western

National long snapper Connor Ross

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 250 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-03-24

HOMETOWN: Coldbrooke, NS | SCHOOL: St. Francis Xavier