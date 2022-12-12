Riders extend DL Charbel Dabire through ’23

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive lineman Charbel Dabire to a one-year contract extension.

Dabire (six-foot-one, 290 pounds) rejoins the Roughriders after posting a career year in 2022, suiting up for 15 games and recording 10 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and two sacks.

The 25-year-old was selected by the Riders in the fifth round, 44th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft and has played 37 career regular season-games and three playoff games. Over three seasons in Green and White, he’s registered 24 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and four sacks.

Dabire spent three collegiate seasons at Wagner College in New York and was named team captain in 2018. In 33 games played he recorded 73 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two sacks and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.